Netball Updates

OSCO Ball Warriors defeated Prime Consulting 3 J’s Valley Strikers 35-33 yesterday in Division (3) of the FLOW National Netball Championship at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.

In another match, SVG General Services Strikers (Senior) went under to Green Hill Sports and Culture 21-33 in Division (2).

At 5 pm today, SVG General Services Maple will meet New Era Pepper Stars in Division (2), and at 5:45 pm in Division (3), Third World Man Shop Pacers will play against Maple.

Matches also at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.









