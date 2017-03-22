It will be a weekend of fashion here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the Image Modelling Agency prepares to host the 11th edition of Fashion Caribbean.

The Flow Fashion Caribbean 2017, to be staged at the SVG Community College Saturday March 25th, will feature over 20 designers from the region and St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Monique Tash, Show Organizer, said the weekend event will provide an opportunity for persons to forge business alliances.

Miss Tash outlined the two day event: the Saturday being the Fashion Show and the Sunday the day which persons can meet the designers and place orders.

She said the show will also feature a number of new designers, who will make up the Fresh Face Emerging Designers Segment of this year’s Show, while the Vincentian Cast is made up of 16 designers and six of them are young and upcoming faces.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related