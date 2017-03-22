Football Updates

Chavel Cunningham netted a hat-trick and Romario Wales scored one for Sparta FC as they and DESCO Strikers played to a four all draw yesterday afternoon in a Group “A” match of the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

The goals for DESCO Strikers were scored by Shaville Barker (3) and Kenvorn Cain (1).

This afternoon at 4:15, Choppins will meet Bucks Auto FC also at the Biabou Playing Field.

Meanwhile, Kingstown Park defeated Plan 2-1 in the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football League at the Sharpes Playing Field yesterday.

At 4:30 afternoon, New Montrose will tackle Bottom Sharpes United also at the Sharpes Playing Field.

14-Teams are taking part in two Groups in the League which opened last Sunday.









