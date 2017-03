MR NEWSAM DE BIQUE better known as SAM DE BIQUE of the USA formerly of Richmond Hill died on Wednesday March 15th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Sunday 26th March at the St. Gabriel Episcopal Church at 331 Hauthorne Street, Brooklyn, New York. The viewing takes place from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. The service begins at 6:00 pm. Burial will be on Monday 27th March at 9:00 am at the Canarsie Cemetery, New York.









