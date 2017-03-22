An activity featuring the operations of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority is being held today as this country observes World Water Day.

Joan Ryan, Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, said the idea is to show the general public some of the work being done at the CWSA.

She said they will be involving the young people as much as possible which is why they partnered with numerous secondary schools to discuss, on the various radio stations how they see climate change.

Meanwhile, Girlyn Miguel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, commended the CWSA for its role in raising the awareness on climate change issues.

World Water Day is being observed under the theme “Waste Water” but the Central Water and Sewerage Authority has adopted Youth Sensitization on Climate Change as the local theme.









