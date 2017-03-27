Fatal Accident

A Murray’s Village resident is this country’s first Road fatality for the year following an accident which occurred at Ratho Mill at about two o’clock this morning.

According to the Police, 38 year old Alvin Bacchus died on the spot when the car which he was driving – a White Suzuki Swift P4686 ran off the road and went over an embankment.

The Police told NBC News that Mr. Bacchus was travelling to Kingstown from the Prospect area at the time of the accident.

The report further stated that during the accident Mr. Bacchus was transporting a Trinidad and Tobago Fashion Designer – Ecliffe Elie, who came to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the Fashion Caribbean event, held here on the weekend.

Mr. Elie was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing their investigations into the matter.









