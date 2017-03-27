Health Workshop

The Annual Community Nursing Staff Family Planning Workshop, hosted by the National Family Planning Programme in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment got underway this morning at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

The workshop will address matters relating to Sexual and Reproductive Health in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and is being attended by District Nurses including the Health Nursing Supervisors, Family Nurse Practitioners, Staff Nurses, Nursing Assistants and Community Health Aides.

The areas to be addressed include contraceptive methods, their effects and side effects, contraceptive choices, advantages and disadvantages of methods for certain conditions, documentation methodologies to be utilized at the clinical level and practical demonstration of intrauterine contraceptive devices, condoms, diaphragms and injectables.

The workshop is expected to wrap up on Thursday.









