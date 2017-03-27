National Football Inter-League Awards

National striker Myron Samuel scored six goals as Avenues United defeated Greggs FC 7-4 yesterday in the National Premier Division of the 2017 National Club Football Championships at Victoria Park

Anthony Sam scored the other goal for Avenues United.

Greggs FC goals were scored by Valdo Anderson (3) and Romario Dennie (1).

System Three beat Pride and Joy 3-nil, while Sharpes FC thumped Bequia 3-nil.

Earlier in the Women’s Division, System Three beat Volcanoes 1-nil, through a goal scored from the penalty spot Kyla Ottley.

On Saturday, Roxdale lost 3-1 to Parkside Rollers, Tony Store Jugglers defeated Roseans 1-nil, Volcanoes beat Richmond Hill 3-2, Hope International and System Three drew 1-1, and United Strikers beat the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police 2-1.

Meanhwile, Biabou FC defeated Brighton 3-2 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Jadon Jacobs scored two of goals for Biabou FC and the other was scored by Elani Williams.

Darion Antoine and Sylvester Frederick scored a goal each for Brighton.

Tomorrow at 4:30 pm, SV United Georgetown will meet Greggs FC also at the Biabou Playing Field.









