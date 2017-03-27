PM Press Conference

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has entered into a number of agreements with Qatar, placing them on a path toward the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.

He was reporting on his recent trip visit to Doha, Qatar, where he held discussions with the Qatari Prime Minister on issues including investments, technical co-operation and aviation services.

Speaking at a news conference this morning, Dr. Gonsalves said the agreements signed would contribute significantly to this country’s development thrust.

Dr. Gonsalves added that a number of investment opportunities were discussed, particularly in the area of tourism development.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said steady progress is being made in relation to the development of the Kingstown Port.

The Prime Minister said he has already received information in relation to ongoing technical work for the project which is estimated to cost some 100-million U.S. dollars.









