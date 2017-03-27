Summit Information

Representatives of Civil Society are expected to come together here this week for an Information Session on the Summits of the Americas.

The Summits of the Americas are institutionalized gatherings of the Heads of State and Government of the Western Hemisphere, where leaders discuss common policy issues, assert shared values and commit to concerted actions at the national and regional level to address continuing and new challenges faced in the Americas.

A release from the OAS Office in St. Vincent and the Grenadines says the Summits of the Americas Secretariat is conducting a series of Information Sharing Sessions with Civil Society and Social Actors about the Summits Process and its various participation mechanisms.

This week’s Information Session is scheduled to take place on Wednesday March 29th at Frenches House from 2:30-5:00pm.

The session will be carried out simultaneously in other OAS member states.

The 8th Summit of the Americas will be held in Lima, Peru in 2018.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related