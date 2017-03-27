SVG Volleyball New Executive

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Volleyball Association now has its full Executive in place after three meetings, one of which was abortive because of lack of a quorum.

On 28th January, at the Association’s General Meeting at the Girls High School, Susanna Leigertwood-Ollivierre was elected new President because no other person was present and willing to serve.

On 18th March, a quorum was not present and the meeting was aborted.

Finally, last Tuesday, Jumadean May was elected Vice-President, Onika Morgan Honourary Secretary, Shaquille Brancher, Honourary Treasurer, and Committee Members Andrew Bramble, Nikita Campbell and Earl “CABBA” Bennett.









