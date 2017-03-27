Table Tennis Business House Tournament

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association will hold its annual Business Houses Table Tennis Tournament from the 18th April to 29th April 2017, at the St. Vincent Grammar School Hall in Kingstown.

P.S. The tournament is geared in foster the integration and cohesiveness among Business Houses.

No present or former national players are allowed to compete in the tournament.

Two Business Houses can together as one but must carry one name if they wish to participate.

Business Houses can contact President Tyrone Jack at tel: 4562293/ 4543217 or PRO Sean Stanley at 4971498, for registration and more information.

Matches are expected to serve-off nightly at 7:00pm.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related