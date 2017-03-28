Football Updates

A goal scored by Donald Bristol gave Rocks United a 1-nil victory over COMPUTEC/FLOW High Street yesterday afternoon in the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football League at the Sharpes Playing Field.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Block 2000 will meet Harmony Unity also at the Sharpes Playing Field.

Meanwhile, defending Champions, Hairoun Groove Street Ballers and Owia United will meet in this afternoon’s match at half past four in the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Tomorrow at 4:30 pm, SV United Georgetown will meet Greggs FC also at the Biabou Playing Field.









