Netball Updates

Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers defeated New Era Pepper Stars 31-16 yesterday in Division (3) of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose here in Kingstown.

Also yesterday, Green Hill Sports Club won from Third World Man Shop Pacers 46-35 in Division (2).

At 5 pm today, SVG General Services Maple will meet Dancing Iguana Pacers in Division (3) and at 5:45 pm, Metrocint General Insurance Maple will oppose Star Girls in Division (1).

In related News, there will be an Umpires training Sessions tomorrow at 5:00 pm also at the National Netball Center at New Montrose and failure to do so, will result in their team not being fixture to play.









