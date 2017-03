The Division of Physical Education and Sports will continue its Monthly Fitness Walk series today at 4:30 pm, starting outside the Kingstown Central Market.

The walk will continue through Cane Garden, down through Sion Hill Bay to Arnos Vale, turning left onto the Windward Highway at the Moon, at the junction of Adams Brothers Apartments, up Casson Hill then down to Kingstown via Murray’s Road, ending at the Market.

The walk is open to the general public.









