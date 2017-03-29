Football Updates

Q-CESCO, Sharpes FC 09 and Pride and Joy gained victories yesterday in the 1st Division of the National Football Club Championships.

At the Campden Park Playing Field, Q-CESCO defeated Roxdale 2-1, Sharpes FC 09 beat Layou 1-nil at the Layou Playing Field, and Pride and Joy won from DESCO 2-1 at the Brighton Playing Field.

This afternoon’s matches will be between Parkside Rollers and Hill View at 4:15 pm at the Layou Playing Field; Richmond Hill will meet Sharpes at 4:15 pm at Campden Park Playing Field; and Sparta FC will oppose Greggs FC at the Brighton Playing Field also at 4:15 pm.

Meanwhile, Eight goals were scored yesterday afternoon as Defending Champions, Hairoun Groove Street Ballers beat Owia United 5-3 in the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Deomaji Samuel scored (3) goals for Hairoun Groove Street Ballers, with Jabari Cunningham netting the other (2) goals.

The goals for Owia United were scored by Lourence Nanton (2) and Daverson Lavia (1).

Today at 4:30 pm, SV United Georgetown will meet Greggs FC also at the Biabou Playing Field.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related