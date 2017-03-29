St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been leading the region in relation to Foreign Direct Investment.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he gave an overview of the Government’s policies and programmes, during a News Conference on Monday.

Dr. Gonsalves said this country had the best rating for Foreign Direct Investment in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2015.

Prime Minister Gonsalves stated that Foreign Direct Investment amounts to 17 percent of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the capital investment is not only by the Central government but is contributed with the help of the grenadines.









