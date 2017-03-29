Miss SVG Contestants

The seven contestants who would be competing in the 2017 Miss SVG Pageant were officially sashed last evening at a ceremony hosted by the Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development corporation.
The seven contestants are: Miss Agricultural Input Warehouse-Britney Oliver; Miss Jergens-Crystal Oliver; Miss Flow-Jimelle Roberts; Miss Kendra’s Aluminum-Derisa LaBorde; Miss Quick Cash-Bryanne Hadaway; Miss Mustque Company ltd-Nicollen Lewis and Miss Metrocint General insurance-Ladonna Yorke.
Last evening’s Sashing Ceremony was held at the Flow Bar in Kingstown.
The Miss SVG Pageant is slated for Saturday June 3rd at the Victoria Park.
Advertisement