The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is taking steps to reduce damage by hurricanes and other natural disasters, by encouraging effective building codes.

The Ministry of Housing held a Workshop this week which was geared at harmonizing and streamlining the National Building Codes to build resilience against the impact of Climate Change.

Anthony Bowman, Chief Technical Officer in the Ministry of Housing, in his address at the opening ceremony, said the participation of all stakeholders is integral to the process of revising the building codes here.

Mr. Bowman added that the impact of Climate Change are factors that must be considered when revising the Building Codes.

He said it is a way in which damages and the loss of homes could be reduced from natural disasters.









