Football Updates

A goal each by Kemron Quashie and John Williams secured a 2-1 victory for SV United Georgetown over Greggs FC in the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field yesterday.

The goal for Greggs FC was scored by Orande James.

At 4:30 pm today, Walvaroo City will meet Sparta FC also at the Biabou Playing Field.

Meanwhile, Yesterday’s match in the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football League between Plan and Ghetto Stars ended in a goalless draw at the Sharpes Playing Field.

This afternoon Murray Village will clash with Sion Hill at half past four also at the Sharpes Playing Field.









