Netball Updates

French Verandah X-CEED defeated Nice Radio Clinchers 70-42 in yesterday afternoon’s Division (2) match of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose here in Kingstown.

Yesterday’s other scheduled game between OSCO Ball Warriors and X-CEED Sports Club was postponed

No matches were scheduled for today, owing to the function being held at Netball Centre. The Championship will continue on Saturday.

At 4:00 pm in Division (3), New Era Pepper Stars will meet Irie Travel Vets, then at 4:45 pm Island Blend Maple will oppose Green Hill Sports and Cultural Club in Division (1) and at 6:00 pm in Division (1), Western Union Mitres will play against Dr. Jules ASCO.









