Local Police said that Julian Adams of Bequia has been arrested and charged with the murder of Brenton Goodgie of Bequia formerly of Questelles

Goodgie, a 59-year-old watchman formally of Questelles, was involved in an altercation on Monday, which resulted in him being knocked into the sea.

He was rushed to the Port Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Adams was taken to the Serious Offences Court this morning and was remanded to custody.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related