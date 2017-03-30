PSU New Executive

A New Executive has been elected to manage the affairs of the Public Service Union of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The elections were held during the Union’s Biennial General Meeting yesterday at the Peace Memorial Hall.

Members of the Union re-elected Elroy Boucher as the President.

1st Vice President is Leroy James

2nd Vice President is Javelle Frank

Treasurer is Jillian Primus

Assistant Secretary is Elizabeth Williams

General Secretary is Philip Bailey

Grievance Officer is Kenson King

The new Executive will serve for the period 2017 to 2019.

The Public Service Union is a non-affiliated, full representative of St Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Staff, Pensioners and Employees of Semi-State institutions.









