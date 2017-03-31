A number of selected Craft Vendors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will be travelling to Mustique next month to participate in the Annual Craft Fair.

The Fair which is slated for April 12th, is being organized by the Mustique Charitable Trust.

Speaking with NBC News, Lavinia Gunn, Administrative Director of the Trust, said that the event, which is now in its 3rd year, has been very fruitful so far.

Mrs. Gunn said the Exhibition can provide employment and wealth creation opportunities for artisans in St Vincent and the Grenadines.









