Gospel Fest Launch

The stage is now set for the launching of the 2017 Digicel SVG Gospel Festival scheduled to open this Sunday, April 2nd at the Victoria Park.

This year’s festival which will be held under the theme “A Glorious Celebration of Praise”, will feature talented groups and individuals from various churches across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Michael Peters, Co-ordinator of the Festival, told NBC News that the committee which he heads, is making a strong effort for this year’s Festival to be a special one, with a number of innovations as the festival turns 15 on Sunday April 2nd.

Mr. Peters further said that one of the innovations of the festival will be a new song competition which contestants will receive incentives, including recording contracts for their participation.

The festival Co-ordinator indicated that the Committee has encountered some challenges in securing sponsorship, and he commended the sponsors of this year’s event.

Mr. Peters added that plans for Sunday’s show are progressing well and is encouraging persons to attend the event.









