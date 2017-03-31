Lions Club Eye Care

The Lions Club Kingstown-SVG will hold its Annual Eye Care Programme from June 4th to 9th in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and a visiting team of Volunteers from the USA Mobile Medical Eye Care Mission.

A release from the Club said the team will include Ophthalmologists, Optometrists, and trained Assistants. Eye testing, and distribution of Eye glasses will be done at the Medical Facility of the National Sports Council at Arnos Vale from Monday, June 5th to Friday, June 9th from 8.00 am daily.

And, registration takes place at the Lions building at Frenches gate in Kingstown from Monday, April 10th to Wednesday the 12th from 9.30 am to noon each day.

A team of Eye Surgeons will be based from June 4th to the 9th at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where they will conduct Surgeries, Laser procedures and Consultations. Only patients on the Hospital list, and those referred by the Ophthalmologists will be seen by the Doctors at the Hospital.

In 2016, over 100 eye surgeries were successfully performed at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, and seven hundred persons received free Eye glasses.

This year marks 42 years of free Eye care services to St. Vincent and the Grenadines by the USA Mobile Medical team, and the Project will again be sponsored by Beacon Insurance Company.









