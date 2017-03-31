Roast Fest

Fifteen of the best Roasters across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will display their culinary skills this weekend, as they compete for a chance to win $5,000.

The Roast Championship will bring together local chefs, cooks, grillers, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs from across the country as well as identify and recognize culinary talent and entrepreneurial prowess.

Organisers of the event Famtastic Events, headed by Kishore Shallow and Tamira Brown said the Top Roaster will be awarded EC$5,000 and a championship trophy.

The 2nd and 3rd place participants will be recipients of sponsored prizes and trophies while all participants will receive certificates of participation.

The Judging of the competition will be done by on-lookers present at the event.









