SVG Under-15 Cricket Team

A 13-member Team has been selected to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Windward Islands Under-15 Cricket Championship in Grenada from 8th to 17th April.

The team will led by Handel Roban and includes O’Jay Matthews (Vice-Captain), Akeem Alexander, Soloman Bascombe, Coby Dabreo-Butler, Jarred Edwards, Dwayne Henry, Randy Joseph, Paulson Mack, Iruel Matthias, Irvin Warrican Jr., Azar Williams and Luke Wilson.

Five reserves have also been selected, Ranique Bowens, Newton Browne, Kirtney Franklyn, Kyron Lewis and Omarian Samuel.

Samuel Holder is the Team’s Manager, with Jerome Samuel the coach.









