SVG Cricket ASSN. Named Women’s Team

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Women’s Cricket Team flew to Grenada yesterday for this year’s Southern Windward Islands Women’s Cricket Championship.

The team is Juliana Nero (Captain), Cordel Jack (Vice-Captain), Stacy-Ann Adams, Nyasha Williams, Zavian Stephen, Glendeen Turtin, Kimone Homer, Jenna Frederick, Shenzia Daniel, Samantha Caine, Gainy Marshal, Jennisha Hackshaw and Shena Wright.

The team’s Manager is Gwenette Anthony, with Samantha Lynch, Coach.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada will play two 50-overs matches today and tomorrow, and a Twenty/20 match on Sunday.

The matches will be the basis for selecting the Southern Windward Islands team for this year’s Regional Women’s Cricket Championship to be played here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 16th April to 1st May.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related