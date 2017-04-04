Football Updates

Clare Valley and Lower Questelles won opening matches of the South Leeward Inter-Village Football Championship at the Campden Playing Field last weekend.

On Saturday’s opening day, Clare Valley defeated Top Campden Park 5-4 on penalties after a one all draw at the end of regulation time.

On Sunday, Lower Questelles outplayed Top Questelles Team (2) beating them 8-nil.

Tomorrow, Big Yard will meet Vermont at 4:30 pm also at the Campden Park Playing Field.

Meanwhile, Kevin Francis netted a brace to hand Ghetto Youths a 2-nil victory over Green Hill yesterday afternoon in the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football League at the Sharpes Playing Field.

At 4:30 today, Top Dog will meet Hollywood also at the Sharpes Playing Field.

AND, 2016 Knockout Champions, Walvaroo City will meet Brighton in this afternoon’s match of the Hairoun Biabou Football League at 4:30 at the Biabou Playing Field.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related