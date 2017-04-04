Library Awards

A number of persons received awards yesterday morning, for their contribution to this National Public Library.

The distribution of tokens took place at a ceremony, which marked the official launch of Library Week and the observance of 124 years of Service by the National Public Library.

In the Children’s Library Category, Adasa Delpelche was awarded for borrowing the most books in 2016 in age group 7-12, while Kara Roberts received an award for reading the most books in 2016 in the 0-6 years old.

Daneisha Joseph was rewarded for being the most attentive Child at the Library during the pre-school visits, while a reward for best conduct was presented to Sas-tray Dick.

In the Young adult category an award was given to Zoriah Primus, in the age group 12-15 years old, for borrowing the most books during 2016.

In the Adult Lending Library, Lucette Ryan received an award for borrowing the most books in 2016. In the Senior Citizen Category – presentation an award for the most borrowed books went to Morene Martin.

An Award for the most frequent researcher at the National Archives went to Vanessa Francis.

During the presentation of awards, there was also a presentation to the Library of paintings by Owen Ralph.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related