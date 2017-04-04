Netball Updates

OSCO Ball Warriors and Dutch Lady Clinchers won matches yesterday afternoon in the FLOW National Netball Championship at the National Netball Centre here in Kingstown.

OSCO Ball Warriors defeated Blue Horizon Pacers 23-18 in Division (3) and Dutch Lady Clinchers beat Sea Operations Nah Fren Dem 55-45.

Today at 5 pm in Division (3), Irie Travel Vets will clash with SVG General Services Maple and at 5:45 pm SVG General Services (Senior) will play against Nice Radio Clinchers in a Division (2) match-up.









