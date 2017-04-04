The issue of Depression will be discussed here this week, at a Panel Discussion hosted by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment to commemorate World Health Day 2017

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7th each year to mark the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO). It provides a unique opportunity to mobilize action around a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world.

This year, the Ministry of Health will collaborate with the Community College to host a Panel Discussion at the Community College (Villa) on Thursday April 6th from 9:30am to 11:00am.

The Panel will examine the issue of Depression and will comprise of:

Dr. Karen Providence – Medical Officer

Dr. Jozel Miller – Psychologist

Sister Dian Bailey – Senior Nursing Officer; and

Ellicia Mathews – Staff Nurse

Following the presentations from the panel, the audience, which will comprise Psychology students from the College, will be given an opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification.









