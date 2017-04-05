National Netball Results

SVG General Services Maple and Nice Radio Clinchers were in winners’ row yesterday in the FLOW National Netball Championship at the National Netball Centre yesterday.

SVG General Services Maple outplayed Irie Travel Vets beating them 33-5 in Division (3), Nice Radio Clinchers defeated SVG General Services (Seniors) 61-37 in a Division (2) match-up.

This afternoon at 5:00 O’clock, Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers will meet X-CEED Sports Club in Division (3).

The other match will be between French Verandah X-CEED and Everready Future Stars in Division (2) at 5:45 pm.

Both matches will also be played at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.









