The Ministry of Education will host the 2017 National Awards Ceremony tomorrow, to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of a number of students.

The Ministry of Education says, during this ceremony, students will be acknowledged for their performances in the 2016 primary and secondary exit exams.

The top performers, assessed under the CPEA model last year, will receive awards, as well as students who gained 11 or more CSEC subjects, the top performers in the various subject areas and the overall CSEC performer. FLOW will also offer a special award to the most outstanding student at the CSEC after remediation.

In addition to these individual awards, a few schools will be recognized the school with the best CSEC results after remediation, the school with the most improved results and the school with the best results overall. The National Awards Ceremony is one of the activities through which the Ministry of Education encourages scholastic achievement.

Prime Minister Gonsalves will deliver the feature address at this year’s ceremony. The event will take place tomorrow Friday April 7 at the Community College in Villa, beginning at 1:30 p.m. It will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.









