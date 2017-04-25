Carnival Launch

Vincy Mas 2017 will officially kick off on Saturday May 6th and the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) says it will spare no effort in a spectacular launch for the 40th anniversary celebrations.

Anthony Dennie, Coordinator of Shows, gave the assurance as he outlined the programme of activities for the launch at a news conference this morning.

Mr. Dennie said while the launch will feature the traditional whistle stops scheduled to commence at 10 in the morning, a number of innovations will be added to enhance its appeal.

He said in the mix there will be an innovation called the ‘Bus Line’, where a bus will be going along with the music truck and make stops in certain areas.

Mr. Dennie said the finalists in the junior soca and calypso competition will have the opportunity to perform on launch day along with the new artiste who have already recorded their songs.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related