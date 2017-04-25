The National Reconciliation Unit in the Ministry of Education, National Reconciliation and Ecclesiastical Affairs will be hosting a Community Meeting later today in Ottley Hall.

A Release from the Unit said the Meeting aims to bring residents together to discuss various social issues affecting the community and explore possible solutions.

Representatives of the National Commission on Crime Prevention; the Police Force and Churches in the area are expected to attend the meeting.

The Unit is encouraging residents of Ottley Hall and Edinboro to attend the meeting which takes place at the Palace in Ottley Hall from six this evening.









