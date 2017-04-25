he Seven Contestants Vying for prestigious title of the Miss SVG Pageant, will be part of an Empowerment Campaign, called the “ECGC Empowerment Campaign”, which will deal with issues affecting women and girls in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

La Fern Fraser, Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee, told the Media at a press conference, held this morning at ECGC’s Board Room that the campaign seeks to enhance the quality of the pageant while fostering the development of the contestants.

She added that they believe that the contestants are on an ideal platform to make positive social change as they are seen as role models.

Ms. Fraser said they are cognizant of some of the issues that are affecting women.

Nikianna Williams, Miss SVG 2016 said she is happy with the new initiative taken by this year’s Contestants, to advocate for women in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Some of the issues which will be advocated for and against, include Education, Feminism, Incest and other related issues.









