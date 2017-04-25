Football Updates

Jaden Jacobs scored twice as Biabou FC beat Walvaroo City 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Javin Sutherland scored the goal for Walvaroo City.

Today’s match will be between defending champions, Hairoun Groove Street Ballers and DESCO Strikers at 4:30 pm also at the Biabou Playing Field.

Meanwhile, A Jabari Cunningham’s goal gave Catalans a 1-nil victory over AC Roma yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Belfongo Football League at the Belair Playing Field.

On Saturday, Toni Store Barks Santos beat Older Boys 4-1.

The goals for Toni Store Barks Santos were scored by Nicolai Williams, Ashwin Richards, Ezra Alleyne and Roger Miller.

Calvert George netted the goal for Older Boys.

Tomorrow, Shane Rental Fresh will meet Lucans at 4:30 pm also at the Belair Playing Field.

AND, Ghetto Stars and COMPUTEC/FLOW High Street played to goalless draw yesterday afternoon in the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football League at the Sharpes Playing Field.

At 4:30 pm today, Murray Village will meet Ghetto Youths also at the Sharpes Playing Field.









