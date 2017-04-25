Great Mustique Bakeoff

Plans are well underway for the staging of the ECGC 40th Anniversary Great Mustique Bake off, scheduled to take place in Mustique on May 20th and 21st.

The two-day event will be a champion of Champions face off, featuring 10 of the best bakers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines who won previous competitions.

Rachel Haslam, Marketing Manager of the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies, said that the objective of the competition is to provide avenues for Bakers and Chefs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who wish to expand their skills.

The participants in the 2017 Great Mustique Bake off includes 5 participants from Mustique:

Tecla Lee, Joanne Layne, Ronnie Brown, Saverin Samuel and Shorne Johnson.

Meanwhile from St.Vincent, Zoe Millington, Keith-lyn Williams, Janine John, Jessica Bess and Sabrina Marks-Dasent.









