National Netball Results

Yesterday afternoon’s matches of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose were won by Blue Horizon Pacers and Star Girls.

Blue Horizon Pacers defeated Irie Travel Vets 29-12 in Division (3), Star Girls won by default from Hill View of Barrouallie in the 1st Division, and the 4th Division match between Bethel High School and Bishop College Kingstown was postponed.

Today at 3:45 pm, Girls High School will meet Buccament Secondary School in Division (4), later at 4:30 pm, Central Leeward Secondary School will oppose Bethel High School also in Division (4), and at 5:15 pm, Metrocint General Insurance Maple will play against Dutch Lady Clinchers in the 1st Division.

The matches will be at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.

And in related News…Teams and Clubs are reminded to collect their New Fixtures from Game Secretary Cheryl Alexander tomorrow at the Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related