Football Updates

Jaden Jacobs scored twice as Biabou FC beat Walvaroo City 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Javin Sutherland scored the goal for Walvaroo City.

Today’s match will be between defending champions, Hairoun Groove Street Ballers and DESCO Strikers at 4:30 pm also at the Biabou Playing Field.

Meanwhile, a goal each scored by Junior Mc Donald, Dan LaBorde and Jamain Cumberbatch gave Shane Rentals Fresh a 3-1 victory over Lucans yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Belfongo Football League at the Belair Playing Field.

Jahiel Walters scored the goal for Lucans.

Today at 4:30 pm, Toni Store Barks Santos will play against Thompson’s Cooling Services also at the Belair Playing Field.

AND, Murray Village outplayed Ghetto Youths beating them 5-nil yesterday afternoon in the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football League at the Sharpes Playing Field.

Tomorrow at 4:30 pm, Hollywood will meet Montrose United also at the Sharpes Playing Field.

Sharpes FC 09 advanced to the third round of the National Football Club Championships yesterday afternoon by defeating QCESCO 3-1 in Zone “D” of Division (1) at the Layou Playing Field.









