National Netball Results

Metrocint General Insurance Maple beat Dutch Lady Clinchers 71-34 in the 1st Division yesterday afternoon in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.

In an earlier match, Girls High School defeated Buccament Secondary School 14-11 in Division (4).

Today at 3:45 pm, Mountain View Academy will meet Georgetown Secondary School also at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.

And in related News…Teams and Clubs are reminded to collect their New Fixtures available from Game Secretary Cheryl Alexander today at the Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose.

