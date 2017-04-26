St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join the global community in April observing World Day for Safety and Health at Work this Friday 28th.

As part of the local observance, JARIC St. Vincent Limited will be hosting a Breakfast Seminar on April 28th at the NIS Conference Room from 7:30AM.

JARIC St. Vincent Limited was established to offer unique, safety, health, environment and quality consulting and training services in the Eastern Caribbean.

Eric Kipps, Director of JARIC St. Vincent Ltd., said the day seeks to recognize the thousands of persons who die as a result of occupational accidents or work-related diseases.

Mr. Kipps said the International Labor Organization’s campaign for 2017 focuses on the critical need for countries to improve their capacity to collect and utilize reliable occupational safety and health (OSH) data.

The theme of this year’s World Safety Day is ‘Collecting and Analyzing Data’ and this data pertains to information that can be used to help to reduce accidents and work place fatalities.









