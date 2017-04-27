JP Eustace Anniversary

The Dr. J.P Eustace Memorial Secondary School is celebrating a major milestone – its 65th Anniversary.

And, as part of the celebrations the School held a March and Rally on Monday at the Victoria Park under the theme “Alive at 65”

The event was attended by the Principal; Teachers; past and present Students of the Institution.

In his address at the Rally, St. Clair Prince, Minister of Education said the Institution has made significant contribution to the Education Sector over the years.

He said should not only be a celebration of 65 years but equally an acknowledgement of this significant nation builder John Pamelos Eustace.

He added that in the face of adversity this reputable institution has produced many illustrious alumni who have positively impacted our blessed nation, as well as other nations regionally and globally.

Minister Prince said the School’s success stories are attributed to the dedication and commitment of Principals and Teachers who perform their duties with exceptional quality.









