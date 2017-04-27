SVGCC Project Launch

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College is undertaking a project which will result in effective waste management practices.

The Waste Management Project, which was launched yesterday, will focus on the reduction of waste material through the proper separation of waste, which can lead to a cleaner more sustainable environment.

Nerline Ballantyne, Project Coordinator said the Community College will be partnering with the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority for the implementation of the project.

She said there must be successive, multiple and integrated effort from all the partners involved from the various levels, in order for any community based adaption project to be effective.

Ms. Ballentyne added that the project will be carried out in two phases.

Meanwhile, Winsbert Quow, Manager of the Solid Waste Management Unit at the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, has commended the Community College for undertaking the project, which will involve students from various disciplines.









