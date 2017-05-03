Gender Roles and Men

Denise Harrold, Case Worker at the Family Affairs Division, said men continue to face challenges in today’s society as they seek to embrace and adjust to the changing gender roles.

She made the point during ‘NBC’s Views On Issues’ programme on Sunday, which focused on the Child’s Month theme; “Gender Socialization: Changing Perceptions; Embracing Differences”.

Gender Socialization is the process by which individuals are taught how to socially behave in accordance with their assigned gender, which is assigned at birth based on their biological sex.

Miss Harold said efforts must be made to encourage males, from an early age, to be more open to their emotions and to be less reliant on physical strength.

She said there should be more emphasis on teaching males from an early age that it is better to walk away because it shows more strength.

Miss Harold said despite the stigma, today’s men are increasingly challenging the gender socialization and embracing their masculinity.









