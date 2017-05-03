IFRS Workshop Today

Representatives from Financial Institutions here are involved in a workshop today to examine the latest trends and developments in International Financial Reporting Standards.

The SVG Cooperative League and BDO Eastern Caribbean are hosting the session under the theme “Implementing New Accounting Standards – IFRS Updates for Financial Institutions in SVG.

The Workshop is taking place at the Frenches House and is being attended by Representatives from the Credit Union Movement; Accounting Firms and other Financial Bodies.

In his address at the opening ceremony, Harold Lewis, Vice President of the SVG Cooperative League, said the workshop is geared towards helping participants keep abreast of current effective and forthcoming requirements of International Accounting Standards.

He said with the year 2018 fast approaching major impending standards are rising to the top of the agenda for a range of financial institutions and general businesses.

Meanwhile, Reuben John, Partner of BDO Eastern Caribbean, said it is hoped that following the Workshop, Businesses will become more transparent.









