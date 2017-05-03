NDP Election Petitions

Hearing in the two election petitions filed by the Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) are expected to continue at the High Court in Kingstown tomorrow.

NBC News understands that in a ruling yesterday, High Court Judge, Justice Esco Henry said she will hear at the same time the application by the Government to throw out the election petitions as improperly filed, and arguments by lawyers for the opposition that that motion is an abuse of the process.

On March 7, the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal sitting in St. Lucia reinstated the election petitions filed by NDP candidates Ben Exeter of Central Leeward and Lauron Baptiste of North Windward, citing apparent bias of the trial judge, Justice Brian Cottle.

The NDP has challenged the results of the December 9, 2015, general elections in the Central Leeward and North Windward constituencies.









