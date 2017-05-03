PV System Launch

A project at the Belle Isle Correctional Facility, costing over 200-thousand dollars was officially launched yesterday.

It’s the Solar PV system, which was carried out as part of the Promoting Access to Clean Energy Services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (PACES) Project.

In his address at the ceremony, Ellsworth Dacon, Director of the Energy Unit, said the main objective of the project is to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions by exploiting the country’s indigenous resources.

He said it is a good initiative from the government but it needs more policies adopted and the encouragement of penetration from Solar PV.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in delivering the Feature Address pointed out that the project is aimed at building capacity in Solar Energy.

Other addresses came from the Superintendent of Prisons Brenton Charles and a Representative from the United Nations Development Program

PACES is a climate mitigation and renewable energy project at the Energy Unit of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related